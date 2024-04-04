Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CVE opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

