Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CAE worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

