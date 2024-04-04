Addenda Capital Inc. Has $65.58 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 3.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $65,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of CP stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

