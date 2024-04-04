Addenda Capital Inc. Has $30.97 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,047 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $30,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

