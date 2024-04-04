Addenda Capital Inc. Has $30.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Nutrien worth $30,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

