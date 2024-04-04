Addenda Capital Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.