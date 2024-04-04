Addenda Capital Inc. Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,633 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $497.01 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

