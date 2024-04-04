Addenda Capital Inc. Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Booking by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,632.38 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,591.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.15. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.