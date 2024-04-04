Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 2.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of CGI worth $46,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

