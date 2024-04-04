Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.