Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $655,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

