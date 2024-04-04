Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.74%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.