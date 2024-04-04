Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

