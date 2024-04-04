Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 22,369 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

BCE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.