Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-15.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acuity Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.75-$15.50 EPS.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $264.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

