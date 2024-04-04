Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
