Acelyrin’s (SLRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLRN. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.63 on Monday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $3,328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $7,268,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.