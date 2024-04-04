Acelyrin, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acelyrin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $652.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $7,268,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

