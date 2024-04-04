Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.81.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

