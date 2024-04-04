AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.4%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.51 and last traded at $180.10. Approximately 1,047,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,585,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $313.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $325,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AbbVie by 967.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 716.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

