96,395 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

