8,693 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.99. 256,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

