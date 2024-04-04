7,669 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

