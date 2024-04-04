6,798 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,340 shares of company stock worth $3,013,601. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

