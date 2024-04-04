5,686 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GSLC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,539. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.