5,160 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

COWZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. 2,189,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.