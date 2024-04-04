504,640 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 504,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,249,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

