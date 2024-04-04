4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $55,201.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,254. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,466,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.