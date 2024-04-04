440 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $520.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.37. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.