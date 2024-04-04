4,377 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,521,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 560,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,179. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

