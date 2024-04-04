3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 5,849,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,825. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

