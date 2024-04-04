3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

