3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

MMM stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

