3,994 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,130,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,507,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.