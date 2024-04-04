33,935 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 657,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.68. 12,035,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,349,730. The firm has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.