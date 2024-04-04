32,040 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

