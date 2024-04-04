3,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.81. 1,076,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,637. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
