3,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.81. 1,076,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,637. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.