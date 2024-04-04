2,079 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1998 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.