20,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 1,597,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,056. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

