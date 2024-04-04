2,000 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Purchased by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 104,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,049. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

