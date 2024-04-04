1,842 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $193.21. 78,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,394. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.20 and a 1 year high of $195.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

