1,422 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 1,581,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,876. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

