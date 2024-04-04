1,277 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after acquiring an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.58. The stock had a trading volume of 242,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,837. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,813 shares of company stock worth $28,337,059 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

