11,189 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.52. 1,507,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

