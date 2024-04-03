Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ZVRA opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

