Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZETA. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 97.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

