Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.22. 119,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 406,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

