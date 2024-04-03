XYO Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $127.13 million and $1.52 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,566.03 or 1.00236051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00979141 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,945,789.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

