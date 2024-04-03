Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $35.85. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 10,236 shares trading hands.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

