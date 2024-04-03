Worldcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $302.13 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00010673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $302.13 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,997,934 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 172,095,532.24198914 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.02771398 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $345,016,540.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

